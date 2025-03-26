News

Paterson High hosts career expo, Eastern Cape launch of SpringBots

By Bryan Goliath - 26 March 2025

Schauderville’s “beacon of hope on the hill”, Paterson High School, was a hive of activity again, hosting hundreds of pupils from across Gqeberha to prepare them for potential careers ranging from robotics to rescue services.

More than 600 high school pupils from 11 schools and 200 guests attended the recent career expo, which was accompanied by the launch of the Eastern Cape division of SpringBots SA...

