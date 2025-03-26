Paterson High hosts career expo, Eastern Cape launch of SpringBots
Schauderville’s “beacon of hope on the hill”, Paterson High School, was a hive of activity again, hosting hundreds of pupils from across Gqeberha to prepare them for potential careers ranging from robotics to rescue services.
More than 600 high school pupils from 11 schools and 200 guests attended the recent career expo, which was accompanied by the launch of the Eastern Cape division of SpringBots SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.