Pioneers of classical guitar head to Gqeberha

Gqeberha’s music scene is set to ignite with the premiere of Afromenco, a groundbreaking musical experience that blends the vibrant rhythms of African music with the passionate flair of Flamenco guitar.
Afromenco will take place on Saturday at 7.30pm at Centrestage@Baywest.
The show promises to be a feast for the senses, offering a diverse menu of musical flavours inspired by Latin influences in African music and guitar styles.
From Johnny Clegg to the Gypsy Kings, audiences will be treated to a rich tapestry of sounds augmented by local dance studio Flamenco de Algoa’s flamenco artists Margarita Moran, Komani Hara and Ruth Johnson.
At the heart of this musical fiesta is CH2, the multi-international-award-winning guitar duo renowned for their virtuosic performances and innovative approach to classical guitar.
CH2 has been hailed as “one of the best duos in the world” by guitar legend Lee Ritenour.
Joining CH2 on stage will be Gqeberha’s own singing sensation, Thuba Myeki, creating a powerhouse ensemble that will deliver a 90-minute high-energy performance.
The show will feature a mix of African and Spanish songs, including signature hits, a soaring cover of the anthem, African Dream, and beloved Spanish standards such as Volare, Bambaleo and Bailamos by Enrique Iglesias.
For the past 25 years, CH2 has been at the forefront of SA’s music scene.
Their impressive accolades include multiple SA Music Awards and Ghoema awards, as well as winning the Worldwide Classical/Flamenco category in the prestigious Lee Ritenour Six String Theory International Guitar Competition.
CH2’s unique style pushes the boundaries of classical guitar, incorporating percussive techniques and bass lines to create a full band sound using just two instruments.
Their flawless technique and pulsating rhythms have captivated audiences worldwide, showcasing the versatility of the classical guitar in unexpected genres.
Afromenco is the brainchild of Corneille Hutten, one half of CH2.
This innovative production aims to create a unique sound and sensory experience for all music lovers.
The fusion of African rhythms with the sultry sounds of Latin and Flamenco guitar promises to be a mesmerising journey through the musical landscapes of two continents.
Tickets cost R220 through Wendy on 083-225-5401 or online via Quicket.
The Herald
Pioneers of classical guitar head to Gqeberha
Image: SUPPLIED
