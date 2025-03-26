The Hawks have confirmed that a ransom demand has been made for a teacher abducted at a school in Algoa Park, Gqeberha, earlier this week.
Ransom demand made for kidnapped Gqeberha teacher
Image: RADUTUTA/123RF
The Hawks have confirmed that a ransom demand has been made for a teacher abducted at a school in Algoa Park, Gqeberha, earlier this week.
Video footage surfaced on Monday morning showing the 45-year-old teacher, from Happydale Special School in Hoets Crescent, being snatched by a group of men who followed her into the school grounds in a white Toyota Corolla at about 7am.
One man can be seen picking her up and bundling her into the back seat of the car while two others, apparently armed with firearms, accost another staff member before jumping into the Corolla and fleeing the scene.
Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba confirmed that a ransom demand had been made but said no further details would be shared at this stage because it could jeopardise the investigation and the victim’s safety.
“The matter is being investigated by the Hawks based on an alleged ransom demand.
“A specialised kidnapping task team and other relevant law enforcement agencies were immediately activated and are pursuing all possible leads to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case.
“We therefore urge anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to come forward.
“The safe return of the victim is our top priority,” Fumba said.
