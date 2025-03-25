The report emphasises the importance of social connections and prosocial behaviour, such as helping others, volunteering and donating to charity, as key contributors to happiness. Countries with strong social bonds and a culture of caring and sharing tend to rank higher in happiness.
South Africa’s relatively low volunteering rates indicate there is potential to improve in these areas, which could have a positive impact on national happiness levels.
“Engaging in acts of kindness, volunteering and donating to charity can increase happiness and reduce despair.”
This finding is particularly relevant for South Africa, where social divisions and economic inequality remain major challenges.
The report highlights that societies with high levels of trust in one another and a strong sense of community tend to have higher happiness levels. The report also underscores the importance of freedom and generosity in shaping life evaluations, with these factors serving as important channels for fostering positive emotions.
While Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Sweden continue to dominate the rankings, countries such as Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Malawi are at the bottom, grappling with issues such as poverty, conflict and corruption that deeply affect their citizens' happiness.
TimesLIVE
SA ranks 95th of 147 countries in World Happiness Report: what makes us unhappy?
Multimedia reporter
Image: Supplied
South Africa's ranking in the World Happiness Report 2025 has revealed sobering insights about the state of happiness in the country.
Coming in at 95 out of 147 countries, South Africa is far behind the global leaders in wellbeing, with significant challenges in positive and negative emotions.
For the eighth consecutive year, Finland holds the coveted position of the happiest country on Earth. With an impressive score of 7.736 out of 10, Finland continues to set the standard for happiness globally. This ranking is based on a wide range of factors including economic stability, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom of choice, generosity and perception of corruption.
The report highlights how Finland’s success underscores the importance of positive emotions and social connections in creating a happier society.
“The results continue to buttress a finding in psychology that the existence of positive emotions matters more than the absence of negative ones when predicting longevity,” the report states.
In comparison, South Africa's emotional landscape paints a mixed picture. The country ranks 46th globally for experiencing positive emotions, with 71.7% of South Africans reporting positive feelings in 2024.
While this is relatively high, it still indicates a significant portion of the population may not experience regular positive emotions. On the other hand, 24.5% of South Africans report experiencing negative emotions, earning the country a rank of 56th.
The report suggests negative emotions are significantly reduced by key factors such as social support, a sense of freedom and the absence of corruption — areas where South Africa still faces challenges. As the report notes: “Negative emotions are significantly reduced by social support, a sense of freedom and the absence of corruption”.
One of the key insights from the report is that freedom and generosity are crucial for fostering positive emotions. “Thus we can infer that positive emotions play a strong role in supporting life evaluations and much of the impact of freedom and generosity on life evaluations is channelled through their influence on positive emotions.”
In other words, when people feel free to make life choices and are surrounded by generosity they experience greater positive emotions which boosts their sense of life satisfaction.
Social support also plays a vital role. For South Africa, a significant proportion of the population, 58.8%, have helped a stranger, earning the country a rank of 74th in this category. Only 20.2% of South Africans volunteered, ranking the country 76th in 2024. This suggests that while South Africans are often willing to lend a helping hand, there is still room for growth in fostering a more engaged, community-focused society.
The report emphasises the importance of social connections and prosocial behaviour, such as helping others, volunteering and donating to charity, as key contributors to happiness. Countries with strong social bonds and a culture of caring and sharing tend to rank higher in happiness.
South Africa’s relatively low volunteering rates indicate there is potential to improve in these areas, which could have a positive impact on national happiness levels.
“Engaging in acts of kindness, volunteering and donating to charity can increase happiness and reduce despair.”
This finding is particularly relevant for South Africa, where social divisions and economic inequality remain major challenges.
The report highlights that societies with high levels of trust in one another and a strong sense of community tend to have higher happiness levels. The report also underscores the importance of freedom and generosity in shaping life evaluations, with these factors serving as important channels for fostering positive emotions.
While Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Sweden continue to dominate the rankings, countries such as Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Malawi are at the bottom, grappling with issues such as poverty, conflict and corruption that deeply affect their citizens' happiness.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News