The 24-year-old taxi driver who allegedly veered into a group of students in Gqeberha, killing one and injuring several others, has been released on bail of R1,500.
Sinovuyo Lindi appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday morning, where he is charged with culpable homicide, failure to stop immediately after an accident, failure to render assistance at the scene, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, attempted murder, and reckless and negligent driving.
Lindi was arrested during the early hours of March 16, after he allegedly drove a taxi into a group of Nelson Mandela University students who had been enjoying a first-year welcoming party at the Summerstrand campus.
Student Olwam Tima, 22, was killed, and about 10 other students were injured. .
The case was postponed to June 24 for further investigation.
As part of his bail conditions, Lindi must report to his nearest police station every Monday and Saturday, he is not permitted to drive a motor vehicle, and must reside at an alternative address — which was not mentioned in court — until his case has been finalised.
The Herald
Taxi driver accused of culpable homicide released on bail
