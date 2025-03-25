Trump nominates father of January 6 rioter as US ambassador to SA
Leo Brent Bozell III heads the US Agency for Global Media, which owns the government-backed media house Voice of America
US President Donald Trump has nominated a conservative activist and father to one of an estimated 1,600 people charged with storming the US Capitol on January 6 2021 as the new US ambassador to South Africa.
Leo Brent Bozell III now heads the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which owns the government-backed media house Voice of America. In March, Trump moved to defund the USAGM, which oversees key news agencies, paving the way for Bozell to be nominated as the US's top diplomat to South Africa. ..
