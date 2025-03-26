US agent linked Nelson Mandela Bay suspects to child porn, court told
Investigator testifies how SA police arrested pair after acting on information received from overseas authorities
An undercover agent working for the US homeland security department started a conversation with a man online who allegedly sent him links to collections of child pornography and admitted to molesting a seven-year-old boy.
This information was shared with authorities in SA and eventually led them to an address in Mount Pleasant, Gqeberha, where two men were arrested and charged with three counts related to the possession and distribution of child pornography. ..
