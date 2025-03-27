Justice for Kawa, who refused to give up
Rapist finally found guilty nearly 15 years after Kings Beach ordeal
When Andy Kawa was attacked in Gqeberha nearly 15 years ago, it was the most devastating moment of her life.
At the time, she could never have imagined the long, isolating and unjust journey that would follow...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.