“Joshlin is not in Saldanha Bay any more and I must go on with my life because I have two other children.”
The investigating officer in the Joshlin Smith trafficking and kidnapping trial told the Western Cape High Court in Saldanha Bay on Wednesday this is what he was told by Joshlin's mother Raquel “Kelly” Smith last year.
Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and Steveno Van Rhyn are charged with the kidnapping and human trafficking of Joshlin, 6, who went missing on February 19 last year.
After the cross-examination of key state witness Lourentia Lombaard, prosecutor Zelda Swanepoel asked the court on Wednesday if evidence could be heard from the investigating officer in the case.
Judge Nathan Erasmus allowed the officer to be called to the stand and said this would be a “trial within a trial” to determine if his evidence would be admissible.
Capt Wesley Lombard has been in the SAPS for 22 years and works in the anti-crime kidnapping team under the Western Cape provincial organised crime unit.
Kelly told me 'Joshlin isn't in Saldanha Bay any more': investigating officer
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
“Joshlin is not in Saldanha Bay any more and I must go on with my life because I have two other children.”
The investigating officer in the Joshlin Smith trafficking and kidnapping trial told the Western Cape High Court in Saldanha Bay on Wednesday this is what he was told by Joshlin's mother Raquel “Kelly” Smith last year.
Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and Steveno Van Rhyn are charged with the kidnapping and human trafficking of Joshlin, 6, who went missing on February 19 last year.
After the cross-examination of key state witness Lourentia Lombaard, prosecutor Zelda Swanepoel asked the court on Wednesday if evidence could be heard from the investigating officer in the case.
Judge Nathan Erasmus allowed the officer to be called to the stand and said this would be a “trial within a trial” to determine if his evidence would be admissible.
Capt Wesley Lombard has been in the SAPS for 22 years and works in the anti-crime kidnapping team under the Western Cape provincial organised crime unit.
Lombard told the court that on February 25 last year he had an interview with Joshlin’s mother and Smith said something that shocked him.
“Joshlin is not in Saldanha any more and she must go on with her life because she’s got two other children,” Lombard said Smith told him.
He questioned Smith about this statement but she could not give an answer nor explain how she knew this information, simply saying “my child is gone”.
Her demeanour changed from calm to edgy, worked up and aggressive when Lombard probed her. He said she mentioned this information again later during the interview.
Lombard said he asked Smith: “How can a mother forget about her child in a few days and how can a mother talk like that? You say you are so heartbroken about your child, but you show no emotions. There are people outside who are giving up their time and resources to look for your child, but you are not showing any interest.”
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News