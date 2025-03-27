News

Knysna gardening project gives new hope to residents

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 27 March 2025

A Knysna gardening project has proved to be the gift that keeps on giving after sprouting a sense of independence among residents.

The Karatara project has seen unemployed residents take on the responsibility of producing their own food and sustaining their households since its introduction in 2024 by the Garden Route and Knysna municipalities...

