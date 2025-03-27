Three traffic officials from the Kouga municipality appeared briefly in court on Thursday on charges of fraud and corruption.
The officials from the Humansdorp traffic department, aged between 49 and 55, appeared in the town’s magistrate’s court where the case was postponed to next week.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said their arrests were the result of a three-year investigation by the police’s anti-corruption unit.
“The three men were working for the Kouga Local Municipality and were attached to the Humansdorp traffic department as examiners.
“It is alleged the three suspects were issuing driving licences to motorists without conducting physical examinations as prescribed by law.
“In addition to charges of fraud and corruption, they also face charges of contravening the National Road Traffic Act,” Nkohli said.
The names of the officials have not yet been released.
Acting Eastern Cape police commissioner Major-General Zithulele Dladla commended the units involved for making the arrests.
“These arrests demonstrate the commitment of the SA Police Service to root out corruption, which is an occupational hazard in the public sector and also endangers public safety.”
The Kouga municipality also expressed its appreciation to the police for bringing the alleged offences to light.
“We commend the police for the investigation conducted and taking the matter to trial,” municipal spokesperson Monique Basson said.
“Their action is in line with the municipality’s zero-tolerance stance towards criminal and fraudulent activities.”
The Herald
Kouga traffic officials in court for fraud and corruption
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Three traffic officials from the Kouga municipality appeared briefly in court on Thursday on charges of fraud and corruption.
The officials from the Humansdorp traffic department, aged between 49 and 55, appeared in the town’s magistrate’s court where the case was postponed to next week.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said their arrests were the result of a three-year investigation by the police’s anti-corruption unit.
“The three men were working for the Kouga Local Municipality and were attached to the Humansdorp traffic department as examiners.
“It is alleged the three suspects were issuing driving licences to motorists without conducting physical examinations as prescribed by law.
“In addition to charges of fraud and corruption, they also face charges of contravening the National Road Traffic Act,” Nkohli said.
The names of the officials have not yet been released.
Acting Eastern Cape police commissioner Major-General Zithulele Dladla commended the units involved for making the arrests.
“These arrests demonstrate the commitment of the SA Police Service to root out corruption, which is an occupational hazard in the public sector and also endangers public safety.”
The Kouga municipality also expressed its appreciation to the police for bringing the alleged offences to light.
“We commend the police for the investigation conducted and taking the matter to trial,” municipal spokesperson Monique Basson said.
“Their action is in line with the municipality’s zero-tolerance stance towards criminal and fraudulent activities.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News