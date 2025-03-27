News

National Treasury calls on metro to stop R2.6bn write-off

Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi - 27 March 2025

National Treasury has ordered that Nelson Mandela Bay municipality remove an item from Thursday’s council agenda to write off R2.6bn in irregular expenditure.

This comes after ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom raised the alarm over a lack of proper procedures and oversight...

