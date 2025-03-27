Nelson Mandela Bay ballet dancers have chance to step up training in US
A group of fleet-footed aspiring ballet dancers from Gqeberha will be offered the rare opportunity to train with some of the best in the business and potentially secure a spot to travel to the US to participate in the prestigious Brown Ballerinas Global (BBG) USA Summer Programme.
The talented dancers have been afforded the opportunity through a collaboration between Joburg Ballet, Gqeberha’s Feet on Fire and BBG...
