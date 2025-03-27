Nelson Mandela Bay has become an embarrassment to province, says MEC
An embarrassment — that is how Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams has described the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality which, in his view, has regressed.
Williams met some of the city’s mayoral committee members and mayor Babalwa Lobishe after he summoned them to Mthatha on March 14...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.