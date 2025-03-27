In a significant breakthrough during an intelligence-driven operation in Walmer on Wednesday, police recovered dried perlemoen and drying equipment worth an estimated R15m.
According to police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, SAPS members executed a search warrant, which led to the recovery of 18,464 units of dried perlemoen and drying equipment hidden in a storage facility in Walmer.
A Chinese national was found at the premises and was arrested on charges related to contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act and being part of an illegal fish processing establishment.
The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.
Gantana said they were working to trace the supply chain and identify those involved in the alleged smuggling syndicate.
“This successful operation underscores the police’s commitment to combating the illegal harvesting and trafficking of marine resources, which threatens both the economy and biodiversity,” acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Zithulele Dladla said.
“We commend the dedication of our officers and partner agencies in disrupting this [alleged] criminal network.
“Investigations are ongoing, and we urge the public to report any suspicious activities related to perlemoen poaching.
“Perlemoen poaching remains a serious concern in SA, with syndicates exploiting marine resources for illegal trade, often linked to international markets.
“The SAPS will continue to intensify its efforts to curb wildlife and marine crimes through targeted operations.”
Dladla appealed to the public to report suspicious activities related to marine poaching, including the unusual movements of trucks and boats at odd hours, and suspicious storage facilities in residential or industrial areas.
Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or reported on the MySAPS app.
The Herald
Perlemoen, drying equipment worth R15m seized
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
In a significant breakthrough during an intelligence-driven operation in Walmer on Wednesday, police recovered dried perlemoen and drying equipment worth an estimated R15m.
According to police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, SAPS members executed a search warrant, which led to the recovery of 18,464 units of dried perlemoen and drying equipment hidden in a storage facility in Walmer.
A Chinese national was found at the premises and was arrested on charges related to contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act and being part of an illegal fish processing establishment.
The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.
Gantana said they were working to trace the supply chain and identify those involved in the alleged smuggling syndicate.
“This successful operation underscores the police’s commitment to combating the illegal harvesting and trafficking of marine resources, which threatens both the economy and biodiversity,” acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Zithulele Dladla said.
“We commend the dedication of our officers and partner agencies in disrupting this [alleged] criminal network.
“Investigations are ongoing, and we urge the public to report any suspicious activities related to perlemoen poaching.
“Perlemoen poaching remains a serious concern in SA, with syndicates exploiting marine resources for illegal trade, often linked to international markets.
“The SAPS will continue to intensify its efforts to curb wildlife and marine crimes through targeted operations.”
Dladla appealed to the public to report suspicious activities related to marine poaching, including the unusual movements of trucks and boats at odd hours, and suspicious storage facilities in residential or industrial areas.
Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or reported on the MySAPS app.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News