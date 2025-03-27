Tensions rise as acting city manager barred from speaking at meeting
Bid to contribute to discussion on finances cut short by portfolio chair
Tensions simmered during a Nelson Mandela Bay budget and treasury committee meeting on Wednesday when acting city manager Sizwe Mvunelwa was barred from speaking by portfolio chair Khanya Ngqisha.
Despite Mvunelwa’s attempt to contribute to the discussion on the city’s finances, including a settlement agreement with property company Premier Precision that owes the metro R65m in unpaid arrears, Ngqisha ruled Mvunelwa was not permitted to talk...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.