News

Tom elected new chair of Automotive Industry Transformation Fund

By Herald Reporter - 27 March 2025

Isuzu Motors SA president Billy Tom has been elected as the new chair of the Automotive Industry Transformation Fund.

The fund was established as a joint equity equivalent investment programme under the B-BBEE Codes by seven multinational automotive manufacturers in SA (OEMs)...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gaza protesters chant 'Hamas out' in rare public opposition | REUTERS
Namibia's first female president vows to tackle joblessness | Reuters

Most Read