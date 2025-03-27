In the heart of Cape Town’s townships, BitProp is quietly rewriting the rules of property ownership.
By partnering with homeowners to develop rental spaces on their land, the company is opening up a new model for wealth creation that is accessible and profitable. While many buy into the outdated narrative that doing business in decentralised economies is too risky, BitProp is proving otherwise. Working in areas long ignored by mainstream investors, the company has demonstrated that townships are not only viable but also vibrant engines of growth.
I sat down with Dylan Walls, CEO of BitProp, to unpack their journey. The conversation revealed a model built on trust, long-term value and a sharp understanding of the township economy. BitProp is doing more than constructing buildings; it is laying the foundation for generational wealth. As its work expands, the company is showing true innovation does not always come from the top down but from the ground up.
WATCH | Innovate Africa: How BitProp is turning township land into wealth
In the heart of Cape Town’s townships, BitProp is quietly rewriting the rules of property ownership.
By partnering with homeowners to develop rental spaces on their land, the company is opening up a new model for wealth creation that is accessible and profitable. While many buy into the outdated narrative that doing business in decentralised economies is too risky, BitProp is proving otherwise. Working in areas long ignored by mainstream investors, the company has demonstrated that townships are not only viable but also vibrant engines of growth.
I sat down with Dylan Walls, CEO of BitProp, to unpack their journey. The conversation revealed a model built on trust, long-term value and a sharp understanding of the township economy. BitProp is doing more than constructing buildings; it is laying the foundation for generational wealth. As its work expands, the company is showing true innovation does not always come from the top down but from the ground up.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News