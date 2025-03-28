Fraud charges against former EPRU officials dropped
Group considering legal action after NPA says there are no prospects of conviction
Just as the fraud and money laundering trial of former Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) officials was set to get under way, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) made a U-turn on Wednesday and withdrew the charges against all seven accused.
And while the accused have maintained their innocence from the start, they could not help but let out a sigh of relief when the case came to a close, more than five years after their first court appearance...
