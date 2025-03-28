Gqeberha gun dealer looks to appoint new lawyer
As her trial approaches, Gqeberha gun dealer Karen Webb has parted ways with her lawyer and will have to appoint new representation ahead of her next court appearance.
Meanwhile, her co-accused, former Sedgefield gunsmith Francois van der Merwe, is awaiting word from the director of public prosecutions (DPP) on representations made by his attorney in the hopes to have the charges against him withdrawn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.