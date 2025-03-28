Gqeberha to host biggest celebration of Eid al-Fitr in province
Monday marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and in celebration of Eid al-Fitr, Gqeberha will again play host to the biggest prayer gathering of Muslims in the province.
The open-air prayer site in Bramlin Street, Malabar, will result in thousands of Muslims from across the country converging to celebrate the religious holiday at the oldest gathering for the Eastern Cape’s Islamic community...
