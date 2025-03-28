Ironman hero doing it for the children
Mitch Tiltmann, 52, raising funds for Red Cross hospital radio station
Despite a few aches and pains, a Gqeberha man is determined that his heart of gold will be pumping at its hardest come Sunday to finish his fourth Ironman triathlon in aid of charity.
Schoenmakerskop resident Mitch Tiltmann will tackle the mammoth task of completing the Isuzu Ironman SA African Championship consisting of a 3.8km swim, 180km cycle and 42km run, to raise funds for RX Radio...
