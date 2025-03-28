Nelson Mandela Bay mayor’s bid to write off R2.6bn irregular expenditure shot down
ANC, EFF demand matter be considered by municipal public accounts committee, after councillor calls for Treasury intervention
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe defied a National Treasury directive on Thursday by tabling a report to write off R2.6bn in irregular expenditure and withdrew the proposal only after pressure from the ANC and EFF.
The two parties demanded that the report first be sent to the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) for interrogation...
