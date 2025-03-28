News

Nelson Mandela Bay puts pedal to the metal for Ironman influx

Beachfront buzzing ahead of 20th anniversary of iconic event

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 28 March 2025

Ironman competitors, their friends and families, are flocking to Nelson Mandela Bay for the 20th edition of the iconic athletic event in the city — and hotel and bed and breakfast operators are beaming.

Along the beachfront there is already a hive of activity with flags representing the countries of the different athletes participating in the Isuzu Ironman SA African Championship placed along Shark Rock Pier at Hobie Beach, and cyclists, swimmers and joggers out in full force...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Sighting of rare shark off Rio beach boosts biodiversity hopes | REUTERS
King Charles taken to hospital after cancer treatment side effects | Reuters

Most Read