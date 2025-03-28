Nelson Mandela Bay’s finance chief under fire after tabling of budget postponed
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s chief financial officer, Jackson Ngcelwane, faced sharp criticism in council after the 2025/2026 budget and integrated development plan were meant to be tabled on Thursday, forcing a meeting to be reconvened for Monday.
The decision to defer the budget and integrated development plan (IDP) was made during a multiparty whippery meeting before the start of a council meeting...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.