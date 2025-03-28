NSRI issues spring tide safety alert

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged holidaymakers and visitors to the coast to exercise caution as the new moon spring tide is set to peak this weekend.
NSRI spokesperson Andrew Ingram said the peak of the spring tide on Saturday and Sunday, which coincides with the start of the school holidays, would significantly affect tidal conditions, especially at high tide in the late afternoon.
This natural phenomenon occurs twice a month when the sun, moon and Earth align, amplifying the gravitational pull on Earth’s oceans.
Ingram said water levels would rise significantly, reaching further up the shoreline, while low tide would be lower than usual with more of the seabed exposed.
“Spring tides can result in stronger tidal currents, particularly in narrow inlets,” he said.
“This natural phenomenon presents potential dangers.
“These include rip currents posing a risk to swimmers, and coastal hiking hazards.
“Shoreline anglers should exercise extra caution as higher waves may reach beyond usual safe zones.”
He advised beachgoers to swim at lifeguard-protected beaches, be aware of rip currents particularly at high tide, check daily weather forecasts and consult tide timetables.
“Plan your hikes carefully, avoiding trails that may be cut off during high tide in the late afternoon.
“Shoreline anglers should maintain a safe distance from the water.
“When fishing from rocks or cliffs, they should wear a life jacket and carry flotation equipment.
“The free NSRI SafeTrx smartphone app https://www.nsri.org.za/water-safety/safetrx/ allows you to log your trip and call the NSRI for help quickly and easily.”
Ingram said other simple beach safety regulations should be adhered to.
“Alcohol and water do not mix.
“Supervise children. Drowning is silent and children should always be supervised by adults when in or near water.
“Time your activities and be cautious during tide changes.
“The effects of spring tides will last several days before and after Saturday.
“By adhering to these safety measures, you will minimise risks and responsibly enjoy the ocean’s natural beauty.”
The NSRI’s emergency number is 087-094-9774.
