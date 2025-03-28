News

Unidentified man’s body found in Baakens

By Brandon Nel - 28 March 2025
The shoes a man was wearing when his body was found in the Baakens Valley on Friday morning
At about 7.15am on Friday, Gqeberha police found the body of an unknown man under a bridge in Union Street, Baakens Valley, close to the Tramways building.

The body was found in shallow water, with the man’s hands and feet tied with electrical wire.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said he was dressed in black jeans, a brown jacket, and black and white sneakers.

“A murder case was opened and is being investigated by Humewood police.”

Beetge urged anyone with information to assist the police with the investigation to contact detective Lt-Col Stuurman on 071-608-1641 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

