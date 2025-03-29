Gqeberha dancers shine on global stage
Two Gqeberha dancers proved SA’s talent knows no bounds when they competed at the prestigious Dance Fest Novi Sad in Serbia.
Grade 11 Pearson High School pupil Tannah Collins and Leanka Laubscher, of Leanka Laubscher School of Dance, returned home to Gqeberha on Thursday with top accolades after competing against thousands of competitors from around the world...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.