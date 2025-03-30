New acting city manager, COO mooted for Bay
Cogta MEC makes his pick in bid to bring stability to municipality
Co-operative governance (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams has chosen a pair of officials who are set to occupy two of the most pivotal positions in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
Lonwabo Ngoqo is being seconded to the metro as acting chief operations officer (COO) alongside former Sarah Baartman municipal manager Ted Pillay, who will take over as acting city manager. ..
