NMU PhD ICT student selected for Mandela Washington Fellowship in US
Having already attained a spot on the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans list, a Gqeberha PhD student is going global after being accepted for the prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship.
Nelson Mandela University information and communication technology (ICT) student Reino Erasmus will be jetting off to the US after being selected for the US government’s Young African Leaders Initiative’s flagship programme...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.