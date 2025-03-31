Clarion calls to end carnage on Nelson Mandela Bay’s road of death
Five people killed — three of them children — in two weeks while trying to cross notorious R75 connecting Gqeberha and Kariega
Five fatalities in a fortnight in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The deaths occurred on the notorious R75 road connecting Gqeberha and Kariega...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.