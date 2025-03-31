News

Clarion calls to end carnage on Nelson Mandela Bay’s road of death

Five people killed — three of them children — in two weeks while trying to cross notorious R75 connecting Gqeberha and Kariega

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 31 March 2025

Five fatalities in a fortnight in Nelson Mandela Bay. 

The deaths occurred on the notorious R75 road connecting Gqeberha and Kariega...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Sighting of rare shark off Rio beach boosts biodiversity hopes | REUTERS
King Charles taken to hospital after cancer treatment side effects | Reuters

Most Read