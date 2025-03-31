Giving the little ones reason to smile
Crack medical team performs series of transformative reconstructive operations at Gqeberha’s Provincial Hospital
A crack medical team was kept busy at Provincial Hospital in Gqeberha at the weekend giving 18 children, suffering from cleft palates and related conditions, a reason to smile.
On Friday, working in collaboration with the Smile Foundation, the team got started on a series of transformative reconstructive operations...
