A large-scale power outage has hit Kariega, Despatch and surrounding areas, caused by a circuit breaker that tripped.
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said in a statement that a 132kV circuit breaker had tripped at San Sans/Chatty substation causing a loss of power supply to Kariega, Despatch, Algoa Road, Tollgate and surrounding areas.
“A team has been dispatch for investigation and repairs,” the city said.
“More update will follow as they become available. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
The Herald
Kariega and Despatch hit by large-scale power outage
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree
