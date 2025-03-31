News

Kariega and Despatch hit by large-scale power outage

By Herald Reporter - 31 March 2025
Large parts of Kariega and Despatch started the week without electricity on Monday morning.
POWER CUT: Large parts of Kariega and Despatch started the week without electricity on Monday morning.
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

A large-scale power outage has hit Kariega, Despatch and surrounding areas, caused by a circuit breaker that tripped.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said in a statement that a 132kV circuit breaker had tripped at San Sans/Chatty substation causing a loss of power supply to Kariega, Despatch, Algoa Road, Tollgate and surrounding areas.

“A team has been dispatch for investigation and repairs,” the city said.

“More update will follow as they become available. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

