NMU lecturer’s film about souls trapped on Shark Island selected for overseas conference
A collaborative film produced by a Nelson Mandela University lecturer has been chosen from hundreds of submissions to be featured at the SIEF (International Society for Ethnology and Folklore) conference in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Francois du Plessis’ film, titled Soul Release, will be featured at the 17th international SIEF congress taking place from June 3-6...
