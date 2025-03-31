Traffic in large parts of Kariega came to a standstill on Monday morning as taxi associations staged protests over deteriorating road conditions in the town.
They blocked major routes, which disrupted traffic.
Uitenhage Taxi Association (UTA) representative Mbuyiseli Mfengu said the industry had run out of patience with the municipality’s “empty promises” to address infrastructure issues.
Mfengu said several taxi associations were part of the strike, including UTA, Uncedo Service Taxi Association, and the Uitenhage District Taxi Association .
He said Sanco also participated.
“The [KwaNobuhle] bridge is broken from last year [during the July floods] and the roads we are using are littered with potholes,” Mfengu said.
“We need to buy tyres all the time. They keep making promises but nothing is happening.
“We will protest until the municipality comes to address us,” he said.
This is a developing story.
Taxis block roads in Kariega, protest over shoddy infrastructure
