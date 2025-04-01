Bayworld curator joins turtle experts at global conference
Wright in SA delegation at Ghana meeting on future of endangered creatures
With all seven types of sea turtles still on the threatened and endangered animal lists, a call has been made by the Bayworld aquarium curator for all hands on deck to help preserve the species.
Ruth Wright made the call at the 43rd International Sea Turtle Society Symposium that was held for the first time in Africa recently...
