Funds raised by Ironman kids to be divided among 13 organisations
Lucky number 13 — this is how many Nelson Mandela Bay charities will benefit from the hundreds of thousand of rand raised through the Ironman4TheKidz charity.
The R342,900, donated by the Isuzu Foundation, will be split among the organisations which are all dedicated to providing shelter, education, health care and social support to vulnerable children in the Bay...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.