News

Funds raised by Ironman kids to be divided among 13 organisations

01 April 2025

Lucky number 13 — this is how many Nelson Mandela Bay charities will benefit from the hundreds of thousand of rand raised through the Ironman4TheKidz charity.

The R342,900, donated by the Isuzu Foundation, will be split among the organisations which are all dedicated to providing shelter, education, health care and social support to vulnerable children in the Bay...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 1 April 2025
ANC NEC meeting resolutions and outcomes

Most Read