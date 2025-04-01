A 58-year-old teacher is expected to appear in the Mankweng magistrate's court in Limpopo on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old pupil in Capricorn district.
According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed the pupil was allegedly raped several times from November 2024 until March.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said police will do everything to ensure justice prevails for “our young girl”.
“We will never allow anyone to molest children under our watch. Our specialised family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit will ensure we have a watertight case to ensure justice prevails in this matter. SAPS is committed to protecting the most vulnerable sectors of society against perpetrators of gender-based violence in this province,” she said.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the man's arrest comes after the commissioner's ultimatum for the police to track down and apprehend the suspect. Mashaba said the suspect was arrested after an extensive investigation by detectives from the FCS unit.
“The FCS will continue to work closely with social workers to ensure the family and victim receive adequate psychosocial support,” said Hadebe.
Limpopo teacher, 58, arrested for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl
