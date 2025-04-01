Nelson Mandela Bay metro investigating South End assault riddle
Man attacked and bundled into car boot as traffic officers watch
The Nelson Mandela Bay metro is investigating an incident in South End in which three men assaulted an individual before bundling him into the boot of a car as two traffic officials looked on just metres away.
The incident was caught on a video which has gone viral on social media after it was first shared on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.