NMU scientist awarded fellowship to research beach conservation
Nelson Mandela University research associate Linda Harris was recently selected by The Pew Charitable Trusts as a recipient of the 2025 Pew Fellowship in Marine Conservation.
As one of six international researchers awarded the fellowship in 2025, Harris will receive $150,000 (about R2.7m) over three years to explore ways to strengthen sandy beach conservation in the western Indian Ocean. ..
