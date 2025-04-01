News

WATCH LIVE | Ramokgopa on electricity transmission infrastructure procurement

By TimesLIVE - 01 April 2025

Minister of electricity and energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is on Tuesday providing an update on progress made in the determination for the procurement of electricity transmission infrastructure from independent transmission providers.

