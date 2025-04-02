Bus driver ‘removed from road’ after cowboy antics caught on video
A viral video of a Gqeberha bus driver allegedly speeding and cutting through traffic, endangering other motorists, on Tuesday morning has sparked outrage on social media.
Algoa Bus has confirmed that it is investigating the incident, and that the driver has been removed from the road...
