Cop questioned on alleged four-hour assault of accused in Joshlin Smith trial
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
The investigating officer in the kidnapping and human trafficking case of missing Joshlin Smith was grilled in the high court in Saldanha Bay on Tuesday about the alleged torture by police of an accused believed to be behind the little girl's disappearance.
Attorney Nobahle Mkabayi, representing Steveno van Rhyn, put it to Capt Wesley Lombard during cross-examination that her client was taken to Jacobs Bay in a police vehicle on March 4 2024 where he lay on his stomach in the back of the vehicle and was beaten while being questioned.
“The beating took 30 minutes. They took my client out of the van and told him they were going to bury Steveno. While standing on the beach, one of the members pinched his private parts and, as if it could not get any worse, they opened his mouth and put a firearm in his mouth and asked where Joshlin is,” said Mkabayi.
Lombard said he could not comment as he was not there.
He previously testified that after he and other police officers conducted a search, they were requested by their superiors to conduct independent interviews with Van Rhyn, Raquel “Kelly Smith and Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis when they were brought to the Sea Border offices at Vredenberg police station.
