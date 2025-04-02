Gqeberha grandmother relieved as rapist gets life sentence
Trauma suffered by 72-year-old victim drove her to contemplate suicide and sell her home
Watching the man who raped her make his way into the courtroom at the Gqeberha high court, an elderly grandmother felt a burning need for vengeance.
The trauma she suffered at his hands drove her to contemplate suicide and leave her home in Soweto-on-Sea, which was plagued with bad memories after she was raped in her own bedroom...
