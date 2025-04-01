A 57-year-old man has been arrested in Schoemansville, in the Hartbeespoort Dam area, on weapons-related charges after a raid on an allegedly unregistered childcare centre.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said 11 children between 13 and 17 years old were found at the centre and taken to the district surgeon for medical assessment before being placed in the care of the department of social development.
When the premises was searched on Monday, officers confiscated electronic equipment, computers, three unlicensed rifles, ammunition and explosives.
The suspect is appearing in the Brits magistrate's court on Tuesday on charges of illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as unlawful possession of explosives.
Mogale said the multidisciplinary operation was conducted by members of the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team, the tactical operations management section, the Digital Forensic Laboratory, homeland security, SAPS’ national serial electronic crimes investigation of family violence, child protection and sexual offences, the local criminal records centre, FCS North West, K9 Hartbeespoort, the explosives unit, the national department of social development and the investigative psychology section.
The shelter allegedly does not comply with the social development department's regulations and is not properly registered as a child and youth care centre in terms of the Children's Act.
“This prompted law enforcement to apply for a search and seizure warrant which was granted, resulting in the premises being visited.”
TimesLIVE
Hawks remove 11 children from 'unregistered shelter' in Harties
Police found electronic equipment, computers, rifles, ammunition, explosives
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
