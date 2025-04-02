Livingstone Hospital on a knife-edge
Desperate situation with phones down, security guards on strike and escaped mental patients
Tensions were running high at Livingstone Hospital on Tuesday as staff grappled with challenges including out-of-service phones, security guards not being on duty and the escape of three mentally ill patients.
With the landlines down and guards not at their posts due to nonpayment of bills by the Eastern Cape health department, a protest was staged by security personnel about salary grievances. ..
