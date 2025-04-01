Neighbour sentenced to 20 years for raping seven-year-old girl in Limpopo

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a seven-year-old girl in Mohodi village outside Polokwane, Limpopo.
According to Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng, the Senwabarwana regional court handed down the sentence on Monday.
“The court handed down a hefty sentence of 20 years' imprisonment to a 20-year-old male convicted of raping a seven-year-old girl in the Mogwadi policing area under Capricorn district,” said Thakeng.
Thakeng said the incident occurred on September 5 2017, when the victim's grandmother sent her to fetch a house key from the neighbour's grandson.
“Upon the victim's return, her grandmother noticed signs of distress, including red eyes and dry tears. The victim initially denied anything was amiss but later revealed that a 20-year-old neighbour had cut her hair in the bedroom, instructed her to lie on her stomach and then raped her,” said Thakeng.
“The accused was arrested on September 5 2017 and later granted bail. He was found guilty on December 6 2024 and was sentenced on Monday to 20 years' direct imprisonment,” said Thakeng.
In addition to the prison sentence, the court declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm, ordered his inclusion in the National Register for Sexual Offences, and deemed him unsuitable to work with children.
His particulars will also be included in part B of the National Child Protection Register.
Limpopo provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe commended the investigating officer, W/O Robert Tsiri, for his work.
“The sentencing serves as a deterrent in ensuring that justice is served, especially in cases involving the most vulnerable members of our society,” said Hadebe.
