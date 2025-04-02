News

Pastor Omotoso set to be deported after acquittal on all charges

By Herald Reporter - 02 April 2025

After being found not guilty of the all the charges against him in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday, Pastor Timothy Omotoso is set to be deported later today.

According to SABC news, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed the televangelist would be returning to his home country...

