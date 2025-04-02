Pastor Omotoso set to be deported after acquittal on all charges
After being found not guilty of the all the charges against him in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday, Pastor Timothy Omotoso is set to be deported later today.
According to SABC news, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed the televangelist would be returning to his home country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.