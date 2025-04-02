Postbank began replacing Sassa gold cards with the new black cards in September, a process aimed at improving security and ensuring faster access to grant payments. The new card features biometric authentication and enhanced encryption, adding an extra layer of security to grant recipients' payments.
TimesLIVE
Sassa extends deadline to switch gold card to Postbank black card to May
Multimedia reporter
Image: Modiegi Mashamaite (Edit)
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has reminded its beneficiaries that the deadline for switching from the gold card to the Postbank black card has been extended by two months.
This extension comes as a reprieve for those who have yet to complete the switch to the new black card.
Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria last week, Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe said: “We have extended the use of the gold Sassa grant card so it can be used for two more months: April and May.”
After May, the gold cards will be blocked, preventing beneficiaries from using them to withdraw cash from ATMs, make retail purchases or check balances or print statements.
Mbengashe said despite the change, the functionality of the new Postbank black card remains the same as the old gold card.
“It is important to note that the usage of the card and how it works remains the same. People can use this card across all retailers. It doesn't matter whether it's a partner retailer or not. You can use it to swipe and make purchases.”
Postbank began replacing Sassa gold cards with the new black cards in September, a process aimed at improving security and ensuring faster access to grant payments. The new card features biometric authentication and enhanced encryption, adding an extra layer of security to grant recipients' payments.
“We assure uninterrupted access to social grant payments for 1.3-million beneficiaries,” said Mbengashe.
She urged grant recipients to take advantage of the two-month extension to apply for the Postbank black card to avoid any disruptions after the deadline. She also clarified there would be no further extensions.
“We have our partner retailers that accommodate our grant beneficiaries during the payment run. So we encourage you to use them, but you can also use your card at any ATM.”
Gold card holders should not use the Post Office to access their grants during the transition, she added.
“We are insisting that people please do not use the Post Office. They will not service you if you go to them with your gold card. You should use your gold card as you would have before the transition.”
For those who have lost their cards or are using services such as the Mzansi Flexi Card, the Post Office will still be available for withdrawals and those services would remain unaffected by the change to the new card system.
TimesLIVE
