Budget finally passed but GNU in jeopardy
DA could find itself out in the cold after voting against fiscal framework
The 2025 budget fiscal framework was passed in parliament on Wednesday after weeks of political wrangling, but the future of the government of national unity was thrown into doubt.
The plenary sat to consider the fiscal framework and revenue proposals report on the budget. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.